Kurt Holobaugh Looking to Take Out JZ Cavalcante in Titan FC 44 Title Fight

After starting off his year with a loss, 2016 ended up being a good year for lightweight veteran Kurt Holobaugh.

One of the main differences between his loss and his two wins was the fact that Holobaugh was able to compete at a more natural weight for him, which allowed him to put more attention into his fight prep as opposed to his weight cut.

“I took a fight in Russia in an eight-man Grand Prix, and I got matched up with Bellator veteran Frodo Khasbulaev, and ended up dropping a decision to him,” Holobaugh told MMAWeekly.com. “I returned to Titan and picked up back-to-back wins over Luciano dos Santos and Yosdenis Cedeno.

“I went back to lightweight for those (wins). I think it’s just a better fit for me. There’s not as much weight cutting going on. I get to focus on getting better and things I need to do inside the gym instead of worrying about the weight so much. I had really good training camps and I think it showed in both fights.”

Holobaugh (16-4) will look to keep his winning streak going on Friday in Pembroke Pines, Fla., when he takes on fellow veteran Gesias “JZ” Cavalcante for the interim 155-pound Titan FC championship.

“He’s fought a long time all over the world,” said Holobaugh of Cavalcante. “He’s fought top contenders. But I feel I really match up with JZ.

“He’s a really tough guy who packs a lot of power in his punches, but I think my movement is going to be really good. It’s going to be more than what he’s used to. I think I’ll be able to move in and out a lot, wear him down, and get a stoppage.”

In order to help differentiate himself from fighters who may pad their records with less than stellar opposition, Holobaugh is more than willing to take on veterans like Cavalcante.

“I’m not trying to jump in the ring and take easy fights with anybody,” Holobaugh said. “If you look at my past record, I don’t have a lot of easy fights. I’ve fought UFC vets, Bellator vets, champions – some really tough guys.

“With that being said, JZ is a big name, so why not fight guys like him and get a shot at a Titan title on UFC Fight Pass.”

Holobaugh hopes a win on May 19 can be the catalyst towards a move up to the next level in 2017.

“I definitely think so,” said Holobaugh. “I’m with a new management team now, and I know they’re working hard, and they’re doing their job, so I just have to do mine. I have to keep winning.”

