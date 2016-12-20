HOT OFF THE WIRE
KSW Announces First Polish MMA Stadium Show

December 20, 2016
KSW Federation will once again make history with the announcement of its first ever stadium show scheduled for May 27 at the most outstanding venue in Poland – Warsaw’s National Stadium.

The first batch of pre-sale tickets is already available on eBilet.pl.

The PGE Narodowy is the biggest arena in this part of Europe, the home stadium of the Polish national football team and the host of various music concerts and sporting events. On May 27, for the first time in history, the MMA fighters will have the opportunity to compete in front of 60,000 spectators.

KSW Federation has been the European MMA leader for the last ten years, repeatedly selling out the biggest indoor arenas in Poland, including 17,000-seat TAURON Arena in Kraków, 15,000-seat Atlas Arena in Łódź, and 13,000-seat ERGO Arena in Gdańsk. With all these arenas being simply too small for blockbuster KSW shows, the decision was made to schedule the stadium event in 2017.

The KSW on the National Stadium event will be headlined by the biggest KSW and sporting stars in Poland: KSW middleweight champion Mamed Khalidov and the former five-time World’s Strongest Man Mariusz Pudzianowski. Also, the newly-crowned KSW heavyweight champion Fernando Rodrigues Jr will defend his title for the first time, while Olympic wrestling bronze medalist Damian Janikowski will make his long-awaited MMA debut.

