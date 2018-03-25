Kritsada Krongsrichai’s ONE: Iron Will Win Rescinded Due to Illegal Suplex

Kritsada Krongsrichai thought he had scored a third straight TKO win inside the ONE Championship cage at Saturday’s Iron Will in Bankok, but the Thai strawweight’s celebration was short-lived with the win over Robin Catalan being overturned on Sunday.

It will now go down as a disqualification loss on Kritsada’s record. ONE Championship founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong explained why:

“Unfortunately, I have to be the bearer of bad news. While I am a big fan of Kritsada Kongsrichai and his incredible athleticism, the fight against Robin Catalan has now been ruled a DQ. After careful video review of the fight under multiple angles, it has been deemed that an illegal suplex was utilized. At ONE Championship, all variations of suplexes are illegal and any attempt or intent results in an automatic disqualification. Robin Catalan will now be awarded the victory, and his win bonus. It will also be ruled a loss via DQ for Kritsada Kongsrichai and his official fight record. As a fellow lifelong martial artist, I fully understand that no athlete wants to win or lose under the cloud of a DQ. However, as the leader of ONE Championship, I am here to ensure that safety is the #1 priority at all times for all of our athletes.”

The ONE: Iron Will loss drops Kritsada’s record to 6-4. Meanwhile, Robin Catalan improves to 7-3, although it might be a while before we see the Filipino back in the ONE Championship cage, as he appeared to suffer a serious arm or shoulder injury caused by the illegal slam.

Interestingly, Chatri mentions that he disagreed with a couple of the decisions. Four fights went the distance at the Impact Arena in Bangkok with Bibiano Fernandes prevailing over Martin Nguyen in the main event.

Fernandes won by split decision but there were also unanimous decision wins for Alain Ngalani and Angelie Sabanal which could potentially be considered controversial.