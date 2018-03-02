HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg at the official UFC 222 early weigh-in

featuredUFC 222 Weigh-in Results: Cris Cyborg Made It Look Easy; Mackenzie Dern Last to the Scale

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya make weight at the UFC 222 official weigh-in

featuredCris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya Make Weight for UFC 222 (Video)

Frankie Edgar

featuredFrankie Edgar Needs His ‘Spidey Senses’ on Full Alert to Deal with Brian Ortega

Jon Jones - UFC 214 post presser

featuredJon Jones Steroid Hearing Produces Stern Penalties (Video)

Kristina Williams Expects Bellator 195 to Set Tone for Her Career

March 2, 2018
NoNo Comments

Heading into her pro MMA debut at Bellator 185 last October, flyweight Kristina Williams was undeniably overlooked in favor of her opponent.

Matched up with highly-hyped boxer-turned-MMA fighter Heather Hardy, Williams was able to use being an underdog to her advantage, and was able to pick up a second round TKO victory.

“I feel like I followed my game plan, and it went as well as it possibly could,” Williams told MMAWeekly.com. “Pretty much everything I practiced for pretty much happened in that fight. It went ideal. I didn’t know it was going to quite turn out like that, but it was a great fight and was pretty surreal afterwards.

“Actually I feel (being overlooked) was kind of better for me. It was all new to me. I felt kind of like flying under the radar was comfortable for me at that point. I think it turned out well.”

Kristina Williams - MMA FighterFor Williams, making the transition to the pro ranks after a successful run in the amateurs has come from the fact that she’s stepped up her preparation to meet the tougher competition she’ll now face.

“Actually, I have upped my training and my time in the gym quite a bit,” said Williams. “I’m training a lot harder than I ever had for sure. I’m putting in a lot more hours in, so there’s definitely a difference there.”

Williams (1-0) will look to keep her undefeated record going when she takes on veteran Emily Ducote (6-3) in a main card 125-pound bout at Bellator 195 on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.

TRENDING > Justin Buchholz Confirms Split as Coach at Team Alpha Male

“I think she’s very good all-around, and I think her wrestling is probably the best,” Williams said of Ducote. “I would love to strike with her. I know she likes to clinch up, so that’s something we’ve been working on too. I think it’s going to be a really good fight.”

For Williams, the path she takes going forward in 2018 will be dictated by her bout with Ducote and how things play out during it.

“Right now I’m just taking it fight by fight,” said Williams. “I think this fight is going to tell me a lot about what I can do and where I can go. This fight will tell me a lot about this year.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA