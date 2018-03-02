Kristina Williams Expects Bellator 195 to Set Tone for Her Career

Heading into her pro MMA debut at Bellator 185 last October, flyweight Kristina Williams was undeniably overlooked in favor of her opponent.

Matched up with highly-hyped boxer-turned-MMA fighter Heather Hardy, Williams was able to use being an underdog to her advantage, and was able to pick up a second round TKO victory.

“I feel like I followed my game plan, and it went as well as it possibly could,” Williams told MMAWeekly.com. “Pretty much everything I practiced for pretty much happened in that fight. It went ideal. I didn’t know it was going to quite turn out like that, but it was a great fight and was pretty surreal afterwards.

“Actually I feel (being overlooked) was kind of better for me. It was all new to me. I felt kind of like flying under the radar was comfortable for me at that point. I think it turned out well.”

For Williams, making the transition to the pro ranks after a successful run in the amateurs has come from the fact that she’s stepped up her preparation to meet the tougher competition she’ll now face.

“Actually, I have upped my training and my time in the gym quite a bit,” said Williams. “I’m training a lot harder than I ever had for sure. I’m putting in a lot more hours in, so there’s definitely a difference there.”

Williams (1-0) will look to keep her undefeated record going when she takes on veteran Emily Ducote (6-3) in a main card 125-pound bout at Bellator 195 on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.

“I think she’s very good all-around, and I think her wrestling is probably the best,” Williams said of Ducote. “I would love to strike with her. I know she likes to clinch up, so that’s something we’ve been working on too. I think it’s going to be a really good fight.”

For Williams, the path she takes going forward in 2018 will be dictated by her bout with Ducote and how things play out during it.

“Right now I’m just taking it fight by fight,” said Williams. “I think this fight is going to tell me a lot about what I can do and where I can go. This fight will tell me a lot about this year.”