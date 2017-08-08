Kris Moutinho Looking for Quick Finish Over Brandon Seyler at CES 45

Undefeated over the course of his first year as a pro fighter, bantamweight prospect Kris Moutinho has only one complaint about his good start: not getting as many finishes as he would like.

So far in four bouts, Moutinho has won three by decision, but even then he feels like he’s been able to dominate in each of those victories.

“Some of them haven’t gone exactly how I wanted,” Moutinho told MMAWeekly.com. “I would have liked to have had some more finishes. To get the wins, that’s all I care about. If I can get the finish, I’ll get the finish, if I can’t then I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing.

“I don’t think I’ve lost a round, maybe one, in my last four fights, so I feel I’ve been doing pretty good.”

Prior to turning pro, Moutinho spent over three years in the amateur ranks, and believes that time helped him be able to get off to the kind of start he is on now.

“I had a lot of good fights against really good guys in the amateurs,” said Moutinho. “My team and my coach made me test myself. It prepared me really well. I already know what it’s like to go against tough dudes for long rounds.

“I know where I’m at. I know how I feel. I’m ready to make this run to the top. I don’t want to wait anymore.”

TRENDING > Randy Couture: Jon Jones Has to be Able to Survive Brock Lesnar’s Size

Moutinho (4-0) will take on veteran Brandon Seyler (6-5-1) in a main card 135-pound bout at CES 45 on Friday in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

“He’s dangerous in many ways,” Moutinho said of Seyler. “He’s not great anywhere, really, but he’s good in different places. It’s going to be tough. The most dangerous thing about him is he is athletic.

“I’m going to look to put the pressure on him and get the finish quick; and if I can’t, just keep going and grind. I’ve always been a grinder. It’s going to be a war. It’s going to be an exciting fight and I’m going to look to push the pace.”

For Moutinho, picking up wins against fighters who have the experience level of Seyler is important if he wants to prove he’s ready for the next step in his career.

“I think I’m ready to get that title in my next fight or the one after that, so (beating) guys like this is going to be the real deciding factor,” said Moutinho. “I think I can beat these guys that people are claiming are at the top.

“At 145-pounds, 135-pounds, or 125-pounds, it doesn’t matter what weight class I go to, I’ve fought in all of them. I know I can beat all these guys around here, so I’m just looking to rack up these wins.”

(Photo Courtesy of CES)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram