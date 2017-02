Korean Zombie vs. Dennis Bermudez: UFC Houston Joe Rogan Preview

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Chan Sung Jung‘s exciting fighting style earned him the nicknake “The Korean Zombie.” He makes his return vs. Dennis Bermudez in the main event of UFC Fight Night Houston and Joe Rogan has the breakdown of the big fight.

TRENDING > UFC Fighters Pick the Super Bowl: Pats, Falcons, or Brown Nosing the Boss?

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram