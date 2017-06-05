Korean Zombie Suffers Major Knee Injury

Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) was scheduled to face Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214 on July 29 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., but was forced out of the bout with an undisclosed injury. On Monday, Jung revealed the injury via Instagram.

Jung has suffered a complete tear of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL).

Jung (14-4) made an impressive return to the Octagon in February, knocking out Dennis Bermudez in the first round of their headlining bout in Houston. Jung had been sidelined from competing for the past few years while fulfilling his country’s mandatory military service requirement.

It’s unclear how long Jung will be sidelined, but recovery from such an injury can take upwards of a year. He posted that he’ll get stronger and return.

“I am a person who can do this kind of thing at any time. I have hurt countless colleagues. So I do not blame the friend who hurt me. I know that I am not good enough. I learn a lot. And again, I realized that there are a lot of people waiting for my game. Sorry. I will get stronger and come back,” he posted.



