Korean Zombie Shakes Off the Rust, Twitter Erupts!

Is ring rust really a thing? Not so much to Chan Sung Jung.

The Korean Zombie returned to the Octagon after more than three years out of competition to knock out Dennis Bermudez in the first round at UFC Fight Night 104 on Saturday in Houston.

Not surprisingly, he’s peers lit up Twitter like a bonfire.

Just when it looked like Zombie might be in trouble, he KO's Bermudez. #UFCHOUSTON — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) February 5, 2017

And he's back!! What a return #UFCHouston — scott askham (@scottaskham1) February 5, 2017

Wow zombie!!!! That was 3 years of anger in that uppercut #UFCHOUSTON — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) February 5, 2017

That was insane! Korean Zombie is a maniac. #UFCHouston — Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) February 5, 2017

Definitely some ring rust but he dusted it off like a champ! Welcome back KZ

Korean Zombi is back in a impressive performance. Outstanding #UFCHOUSTON @ufc — Roan Jucao (@jucao) February 5, 2017

Congrats to Jung aka The Korean Zombie! Been a fan of his since the WEC. Was pulling for Dennis, as he was looking great too.#UFCHOUSTON — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) February 5, 2017

No better way to make a return like @KoreanZombieMMA did in #zombie fashion taking blows & stalking his prey to get the #KO #UFCHOUSTON — Jon SuperSaiyan Tuck (@JonCruzTuck) February 5, 2017

Great cn @KoreanZombieMMA return with a win after serving his country! That uppercut was from another planet! #ufchouston we have Lift off — #UFC208 (@criscyborg) February 5, 2017