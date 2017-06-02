Korean Zombie Out of UFC 214 Bout

Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) has withdrawn from his planned UFC 214 bout with Ricardo Lamas due to an undisclosed injury. Sources confirmed the injury following an initial tweet of the news by veteran MMA reporter Robin Black.

The bout was one of the most highly anticipated of the fights currently confirmed for UFC 214, which takes place on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

The card features a rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones and is also expected to include Cris “Cyborg” Justino’s next bout, although she does not yet have an opponent.

Jung (14-4) made an impressive return to the Octagon in February, knocking out Dennis Bermudez in the first round of their headlining bout in Houston. Jung had been sidelined from competing for the past few years while fulfilling his country’s mandatory military service requirement.

After defeating Bermudez, Jung rocketed back to the No. 5 spot in the UFC featherweight division. Lamas (17-5) currently occupies the No. 3 slot in the division. The winner of the bout had been expected to be an immediate contender to challenge the winner of the UFC 212 main event between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway.

