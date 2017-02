Korean Zombie is Back with Knockout Power! (UFC Houston Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Chan Sung Jung, “The Korean Zombie,” as he shakes off three years of ring rust to knock out Dennis Bermudez in the UFC Fight Night 104 main event in Houston.

