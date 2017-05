KO of the Week: Stipe Miocic Takes Out Fabricio Werdum for the UFC Belt (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Stipe Miocic claim the UFC heavyweight crown when he KO’d Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198. Miocic makes his second title defense when he faces Junior dos Santos on Saturday at UFC 211 in Dallas.

