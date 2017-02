Knockout Radio Podcast: Tim Boetsch, Jarred Brooks & Ronda Rousey’s Retirement

Join Knockout Radio for their Feb. 1 podcast as Randy Harris and the crew welcome Tim Boetsch and Jarred Brooks to the show, and talk about Ronda Rousey‘s career situation, recap UFC Denver and look ahead to UFC Houston. Plus, all the hottest MMA news!

HOT TOPICS:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram