Knockout Radio Live: UFC on FOX 25 Headliner Chris Weidman

.
Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! with UFC on FOX 25 headliner Chris Weidman, Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour announcer Ray Flores, fighter Brandon Lewis, and RFC MMA owner Joe Valdez, and all the latest MMA news and hot topics.
As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!
The phone lines will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST on our call-in number: 813-321-0987.
HOT TOPICS:
- Watch Cris Cyborg Crush Leslie Smith in Her Octagon Debut (UFC 214 Free Fight)
- Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Betting Odds Continue to Shrink After World Tour
- Kelvin Gastelum Had Concerns Over Fighting Chris Weidman in New York