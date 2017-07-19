Knockout Radio Live: UFC on FOX 25 Headliner Chris Weidman

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 19, 2017
Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! with UFC on FOX 25 headliner Chris Weidman, Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour announcer Ray Flores, fighter Brandon Lewis, and RFC MMA owner Joe Valdez, and all the latest MMA news and hot topics.

As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!

The phone lines will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST on our call-in number:  813-321-0987.

HOT TOPICS:

