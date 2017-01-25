HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMike Goldberg Was ‘Speechless’ When Let Go by the UFC

Tito Ortiz - final fight

featuredTito Ortiz Towers Over Bellator 170 Fighter Salaries

Tito Ortiz - final fight

featuredTito Ortiz Taps Out Chael Sonnen in Final Fight of His Career (Bellator 170 Results)

Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Media Day Scrum

featuredTyron Woodley Explains His Comments About Racism in MMA (video)

Knockout Radio LIVE: Tito Ortiz, Melvin Guillard, Elias Theodorou, Brandon Lewis, and Kevin Carter

January 25, 2017
No Comments

Loading …

.
Tune in Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 4 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! Randy Harris blow the doors off with a stacked show! Tito Ortiz, Melvin Guillard, Elias Theodorou, Brandon Lewis, and ESPN’s Kevin Carter join the show. Plus, all the hottest MMA news!

As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Heads to Standing Rock

The phone lines will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. EST on our call-in number:  813-321-0987. The radio show goes live from 4 to 6 p.m. EST.

Be sure to Follow @KnockoutRadio on Twitter. Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

AJ McKee Looking to Pick Brandon Phillips Apa...

Jan 25, 2017No Comments25 Views

AJ McKee (6-0) will seek to keep his winning ways going when he takes on Brandon Phillips (6-2) in a main card 145-pound bout at Bellator 171

Ronda Rousey’s Next O...

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey may have

Jan 24, 2017
Big John McCarthy

‘Big’ John McCa...

Legendary referee "Big" John McCarthy talks about medical marijuana,

Jan 24, 2017
Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano

Gina Carano Offers Advice f...

Former Strikeforce superstar Gina Carano has some advice for

Jan 24, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA