Knockout Radio LIVE: Tim Boetsch, Jarred Brooks & Ronda Rousey’s Retirement

February 1, 2017
Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! Tim Boetsch and Jarred Brooks join the show, the crew talks about Ronda Rousey‘s career situation, recaps UFC Denver and looks ahead to UFC Houston. Plus, all the hottest MMA news!

As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!

The phone lines will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST on our call-in number:  813-321-0987.

