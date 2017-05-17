Knockout Radio LIVE: Tim Boetsch, Alex Nicholson, Mike Brown, and Michael Stevens

Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! as Randy and crew talk with Tim Boetsch, Alex Nicholson, Mike Brown, and Michael Stevens, and discuss another week of Hot MMA News!

The phone lines will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST on our call-in number: 813-321-0987.

