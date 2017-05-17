Knockout Radio LIVE: Tim Boetsch, Alex Nicholson, Mike Brown, and Michael Stevens

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 17, 2017
Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! as Randy and crew talk with Tim Boetsch, Alex Nicholson, Mike Brown, and Michael Stevens, and discuss another week of Hot MMA News!

As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!

The phone lines will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST on our call-in number:  813-321-0987.

