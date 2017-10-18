Knockout Radio Live: Ryan Bader, Ian McCall, and Alex Nicholson

Loading …
.
Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! with Ryan Bader, Ian McCall, and Alex Nicholson; plus the latest MMA news.
As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!
The phone lines will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST on our call-in number: 813-321-0987.
HOT TOPICS:
- Cris Cyborg Blasts Holly Holm, Wants to ‘Beat Her Ass’ at UFC 219
- Georges St-Pierre Needs to Stop Talking Trash
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram