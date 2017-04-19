Knockout Radio LIVE Preview of UFC Nashville and UFC on FOX 24 Recap

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 19, 2017
. Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! as Randy and the crew preview this weekend’s UFC Nashville event and recap Demetrious Johnson’s historic win at UFC on FOX 24, plus they discuss all the hottest MMA news! As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests! TRENDING > Jon Jones: ‘I’ve Never Cheated’ The phone lines will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST on our call-in number:  813-321-0987. Be sure to Follow @KnockoutRadio on Twitter. Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

