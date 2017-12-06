Knockout Radio Live: Platinum Mike Perry, Dominic Reyes, and UFC 218 Recap

Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! featuring Platinum Mike Perry, Dominic Reyes, a UFC 218 Recap, a UFC Fresno preview, and all the latest MMA news.

As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!

The phone lines will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST on our call-in number: 813-321-0987.

HOT TOPICS:

