Knockout Radio Live: Platinum Mike Perry, Dominic Reyes, and UFC 218 Recap

Loading …
.
Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! featuring Platinum Mike Perry, Dominic Reyes, a UFC 218 Recap, a UFC Fresno preview, and all the latest MMA news.
As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!
The phone lines will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST on our call-in number: 813-321-0987.
HOT TOPICS:
- Conor McGregor On Potential Rematch with Floyd Mayweather: ‘I would beat him’
- Diego Sanchez Submitted by Fighter with Down Syndrome (Video)
- UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results