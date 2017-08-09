Knockout Radio Live: Niko Price, Din Thomas, Jarrod Brooks, and Jarrod Bowman

Loading …

. Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! with Niko Price, Din Thomas, Jarrod Brooks, and Jarrod Bowman, plus all the latest MMA news and hot topics.

As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!

The phone lines will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST on our call-in number: 813-321-0987. HOT TOPICS:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram