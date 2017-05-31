HOT OFF THE WIRE
Knockout Radio LIVE: Max Holloway, Tito Ortiz, Ryan Bader, and Sage Northcutt

May 31, 2017
Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! as Randy and crew talk with Max Holloway, Tito Ortiz, Ryan Bader, and Sage Northcutt, and discuss another week of Hot MMA News!

As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!

The phone lines will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST on our call-in number:  813-321-0987.

Be sure to Follow @KnockoutRadio on Twitter. Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

