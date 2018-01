Knockout Radio Live: Luke Rockhold, Jon Jones, and Previewing UFC 220

Loading …

.

Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! as the crew previews UFC 220, discusses Luke Rockhold and Jon Jones, and covers all the latest MMA news.

As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!

The phone lines will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST on our call-in number: 813-321-0987.

HOT TOPICS: