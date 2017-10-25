Knockout Radio Live: Looking Ahead to Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre

Loading …

.

Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! with a look back at UFC Fight Night 118, and a look ahead to UFC Fight Night 119 and Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre; plus the latest MMA news.

As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!

The phone lines will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. EST on our call-in number: 813-321-0987.

HOT TOPICS:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram