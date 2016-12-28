HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cain Velasquez - UFC 200

featuredCain Velasquez ‘Unfit to Fight’ at UFC 207, Pulled from the Event

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Flagged for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Demetrious Johnson

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredJose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

Knockout Radio LIVE: Johny Hendricks, Justin Gaethje, Ray Sefo, and UFC 207

December 28, 2016
No Comments

Loading …

.
Tune in Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 4 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! Randy Harris and the crew talk with guests Johny Hendricks, Justin Gaethje, and Ray Sefo, as well as preview UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey. Plus, they break down all the hottest MMA news!

As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!

TRENDING > WSOF Champ Justin Gaethje Focused on the Fight and Only on the Fight

The phone lines will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. EST on our call-in number:  813-321-0987.

The radio show player goes live below from 4 to 6 p.m. EST. Refresh the page at that time to load the player.

Be sure to Follow @KnockoutRadio on Twitter.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw Doesn’t Blame Ronda Rousey...

Dec 28, 2016No Comments12 Views

TJ Dillashaw doesn't blame former women's bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey for her UFC 207 media absence, but believes it sets the standard for other fighters.

Mike Goldberg

Dana White Confirms UFC 207...

UFC president Dana White on Wednesday confirmed that Friday's

Dec 28, 2016
Chael Sonnen Tito Ortiz Bellator poster

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Son...

The stacked main card of “Bellator 170: Ortiz vs.

Dec 28, 2016
Justin Gaethje - WSOF

WSOF Champ Justin Gaethje F...

When it comes to MMA, there are few things

Dec 28, 2016
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA