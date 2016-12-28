Knockout Radio LIVE: Johny Hendricks, Justin Gaethje, Ray Sefo, and UFC 207

Tune in Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 4 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! Randy Harris and the crew talk with guests Johny Hendricks, Justin Gaethje, and Ray Sefo, as well as preview UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey. Plus, they break down all the hottest MMA news!

As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!

The phone lines will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. EST on our call-in number: 813-321-0987.

The radio show player goes live below from 4 to 6 p.m. EST. Refresh the page at that time to load the player.

