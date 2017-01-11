HOT OFF THE WIRE
Knockout Radio LIVE: Breaking Down BJ Penn’s Return, Mark Hunt’s Lawsuit, and More

January 11, 2017
. Tune in Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 4 pm ET, for Knockout Radio LIVE! Randy Harris and the crew break down this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 103, which features the return of Hall of Famer BJ Penn; discuss Mark Hunt‘s lawsuit against Brock Lesnar, Dana White, and the UFC; and talk all the hottest MMA news!

As always, Knockout Radio has the best giveaways, prizes, surprises, and celebrity guests!

The phone lines will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. EST on our call-in number:  813-321-0987. The radio show goes live from 4 to 6 p.m. EST.

