Knockout Radio: Felice Herrig and Michael Chiesa

NOTE: This show was conducted prior to all of the UFC 223 fight week changes, which included Michael Chiesa being removed from his bout with Anthony Pettis following his being injured in the Conor McGregor media day meltdown.

Special thanks to Holiday Inn Express Brooklyn and its staff for their hospitality while MMAWeekly.com and Knockout Radio were in Brooklyn, N.Y., for UFC 223.

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Felice Herrig and Michael Chiesa, as well as all of the latest and greatest MMA News.

Be sure to follow along on MMAWeekly.com for the UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta full results and live fight stats on Saturday, April 7.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

