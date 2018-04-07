HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 223 Khabib vs Holloway Full Live Results

featuredUFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredConor McGregor Free After Posting $50,000 Bail, Next Court Appearance Set for June

Al Iaquinta vs Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 223

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta Now Headlines UFC 223 in Brooklyn

Max Holloway UFC 218 weigh

featuredMax Holloway Out of UFC 223 Main Event, Deemed Medically Ineligible to Compete

Knockout Radio: Felice Herrig and Michael Chiesa

April 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

NOTE: This show was conducted prior to all of the UFC 223 fight week changes, which included Michael Chiesa being removed from his bout with Anthony Pettis following his being injured in the Conor McGregor media day meltdown.

Holiday Inn Express BrooklynSpecial thanks to Holiday Inn Express Brooklyn and its staff for their hospitality while MMAWeekly.com and Knockout Radio were in Brooklyn, N.Y., for UFC 223.

Check out Knockout Radio’s podcast featuring Felice Herrig and Michael Chiesa, as well as all of the latest and greatest MMA News.

Be sure to follow along on MMAWeekly.com for the UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta full results and live fight stats on Saturday, April 7.

Knockout Radio consistently brings the best guests in the world of mixed martial arts, covers the latest news, and breaks down and recaps every UFC event and many of the other top mixed martial arts events from around the world.

