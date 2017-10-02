               

‘King’ Mo Lawal Out of Bellator 185, Replacement Sought for Liam McGeary

October 2, 2017
A change has been made to the upcoming Bellator 185 card on Oct. 20 as ‘King’ Mo Lawal has been forced out of his co-main event fight against Liam McGeary with an undisclosed injury.

Bellator officials confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Monday while stating that the search was underway for a replacement opponent to face McGeary on the card. MMAJunkie.com initially reported the news.

Lawal (21-6, 1 NC) was looking to make his return to action for the first time since March when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

Lawal was then attached to a fight against former UFC contender Ryan Bader, but he was forced to drop out of that matchup due to injury as well. 

There’s no word on how long this latest injury will keep Lawal sidelined but Bellator officials are moving to find a new opponent to meet McGeary, who is looking to bounce back from a loss to Linton Vassell from his last fight in May.

Bellator 185 is headlined by former Strikeforce champion Gegard Mousasi, who makes his promotional debut against Alexander Shlemenko in a middleweight matchup on the card. 

