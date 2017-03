King Mo Lawal on Rampage, Rebney, and Race

(Courtesy of UFC)

As King Mo Lawal prepares to meet Rampage Jackson in the cage for a second time at Friday’s Bellator 175, he spoke with WHOATV about the rematch, former Bellator boss Bjorn Rebney, and race relations in combat sports.

