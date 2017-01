King Mo Compares Rampage’s Spin to Donald-Trump-Like #AlternativeFacts

When Rampage Jackson put his spin on the first fight he had with King Mo Lawal and explained why he wanted a rematch, Lawal drew a comparison between Jackson and U.S. President Donald Trump supporters. #AlternativeFacts anyone?

