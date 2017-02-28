Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Master of Motivation? Mike Tyson (Quick Pic)

Today one of my dreams come true, to meet @miketyson he invited me to his home. Thank you for the motivation #Tyson Special thanks for my brother @aliabdelaziz000 who made this. Сегодня встретился с @miketyson Он подарил мне перчатку со своим автографом, а я подарил Папаху Также он пожелал удачи мне в предстоящем бою. Много че хочется написать, но я просто промолчу.
Getting ready to step in the cage with Tony Ferguson at UFC 209, Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking motivation from wherever he can get it. And what better source of motivation than former heavyweight boxing great Mike Tyson?
That’s one that Nurmagomedov can check off his bucket list… now, about that UFC title…
