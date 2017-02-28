Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Master of Motivation? Mike Tyson (Quick Pic)

Today one of my dreams come true, to meet @miketyson he invited me to his home. Thank you for the motivation #Tyson Special thanks for my brother @aliabdelaziz000 who made this. Сегодня встретился с @miketyson Он подарил мне перчатку со своим автографом, а я подарил Папаху Также он пожелал удачи мне в предстоящем бою. Много че хочется написать, но я просто промолчу.

