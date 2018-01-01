Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Epic Retort to Conor McGregor’s Twitter Rant Involves a Bear!

Following his domination of Edson Barboza at UFC 219 on Saturday night, Khabib Nurmagomedov has put himself in a position to challenge for the UFC lightweight title… or, at least, one of them.

Conor McGregor holds the title, but Tony Ferguson is the interim champion since McGregor has yet to defend a UFC belt despite holding two of them.

Nurmagomedov had several choice words for both champions following his victory over Barboza, and both of them have responded. McGregor’s Twitter rant, in particular, was a sharp retort.

Nurmagomedov, however, may have bested the Irishman with his latest salvo… which includes a bear!