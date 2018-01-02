Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Brother Wants His Shot in the UFC

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 2, 2018
Khabib Nurmagomedov might be the most terrifying fighter in the UFC lightweight division right now and he has a younger brother just champing at the bit to join him.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov holds a 14-1 record while competing as a welterweight, including five consecutive victories as part of World Series of Fighting. He holds wins over several veterans from the UFC and Bellator, including John Howard and Matt Secor.

Of course, he also comes from a similar background as his brother with Abubakar having history in both combat Sambo and wrestling.

Now the younger Nurmagomedov brother wants his shot in the UFC. He’s targeting a fight against Sergio Moraes in Brazil at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 125 card in Belem on Feb. 3.

Nurmagomedov’s big brother posted a photo this week, teasing Abubakar’s entry into the UFC. His manager, Ali Abdel-Aziz, also teased a potential match-up with Moraes on social media.

“My brother Abubakar Nurmagomedov been fighting in the U.S. for last 3 years and I think he’s the best welterweight prospect in whole entire Russia,” Abdel-Aziz wrote on Instagram. “I know it’s not easy to get in the UFC, but I hope he earned it.”

Moraes is coming off a knockout loss to Kamaru Usman in his last fight this past September, but there have been rumors about his return getting booked for the upcoming UFC fight card in Brazil.

It appears Nurmagomedov would like nothing more than to step into enemy territory for his UFC debut to fight Moraes.

My best friend @seanshelby

A post shared by Абубакар Нурмагомедов (@abubakar_nurmagomedov) on

Now, it’s just a waiting game to see if the UFC would be interested in adding another Nurmagomedov to the roster.

               

