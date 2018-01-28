HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredRonda Rousey Officially Joins WWE, Makes First Appearance at Royal Rumble

featuredJacare Souza Blasts Derek Brunson with Head Kick, Finishes with Punches in UFC on FOX 27 Main Event

UFC on FOX 27 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Matt Brown - UFC 206

featuredMatt Brown on Carlos Condit: ‘I Think I’m Going to Go In There and I’m Going to Walk Through Him’

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Agent Says He’ll Probably Retire After Beating Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor

January 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White, when announcing the UFC 223 headliner between interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and undefeated contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, stated that the fight would be for the undisputed UFC lightweight title. At the same time, he fell well short of saying current undisputed champion Conor McGregor would be stripped of his belt. So what gives?

Nobody seems to know. Not even Nurmagomedov’s agent, Ali Abdelaziz – who says that his client is likely on a path to retirement if he gets the fights he wants – seems to know what McGregor’s status is… and he doesn’t seem to care.

“I can give a s–t what everybody asks, what everybody is saying. I don’t care if Conor is stripped or not stripped, but I know that April 7, Khabib will fight for the lightweight belt and Conor’s belt will go in the trash,” Abdelaziz said in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“We’re going to stop Tony in three rounds. Khabib probably, he’s probably gonna retire undefeated because he’s gonna beat Conor and gonna beat Tony and probably gonna say bye, bye.”

He went on to say that Nurmagomedov, if he beats Ferguson, wasn’t locked into facing McGregor next. Wanting to “right” the lightweight division, Abdelaziz said that Nurmagomedov would consider making McGregor wait to fight him.

There’s probably not a whole lot of weight behind that statement, though, as everyone that knows anything about the world of mixed martial arts knows that McGregor is currently the biggest draw in the sport. Nurmagomedov is doing a good job building himself up, but should he beat Ferguson, McGregor is still the biggest fight out there for him.

Still, Abdelaziz had choice words for the brash Irishman.

TRENDING > Colby Covington Goes Full Donald Trump

“Conor’s a bitch. Conor only fought guys that he can beat. This guy is such an attention whore. He posted, ‘Oh, I’m gangster, I’m this.’ He’s the farthest thing from a gangster. He’s just a lucky motherf—er,” he stated.

“He promoted himself very well, and good for him. Every money he made, he earned. I respect him in this aspect, but as a fighter, I don’t respect him because the best fighters in the world should fight the best, but he never fought the best.”

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA