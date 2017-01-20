Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Not Give Conor McGregor a Rematch (video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov is already saying he won’t give Conor McGregor a rematch after he beats him, but first he must get through Tony Ferguson at UFC 209.

“Bye, bye guys, he no deserve this.”

