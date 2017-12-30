Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants to Show He’s ‘On a Different Level’ at UFC 219

(Courtesy of UFC)

“The Eagle” Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to improve to 25-0 when he faces off against Edson Barboza in the co-main event of UFC 219 on Saturday, live on Pay-Per-View.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender's bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.