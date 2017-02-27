Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson: UFC 209 Countdown Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Dynamic lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and 23-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov get their long-anticipated matchup with the interim lightweight championship up for grabs.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley ‘Not Concerned’ About Stephen Thompson

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram