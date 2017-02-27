Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson: UFC 209 Countdown Video
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
Dynamic lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and 23-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov get their long-anticipated matchup with the interim lightweight championship up for grabs.
UFC commentator Jon Anik sits down with UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard to preview UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2.