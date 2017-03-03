Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson UFC 209 Bout in Jeopardy

The highly anticipated UFC 209 co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is skating on this ice during the early weigh-in.

As the UFC 209 early morning weigh-in got underway, a report from Russian news outlet Izvestia reported that Nurmagomedov was taken to the hospital about three hours prior to the weigh-in.

MMAWeekly.com confirmed with officials that Nurmagomedov was taken to the hospital, but as of the time of publication, Nurmagomedov’s status was unclear and there had not yet been a determination as to whether or not he would be able to fight.

If it is canceled, this would be the third time a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson was nixed. Nurmagomedov suffered a rib injury and pulled out of their December 2015 bout, while Ferguson withdrew from their scheduled bout last year when doctors found fluid and blood in his lung.

We’ll keep you posted with further details as the situation develops.

