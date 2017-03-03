Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson UFC 209 Bout in Jeopardy

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 3, 2017
7 Comments

The highly anticipated UFC 209 co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is skating on this ice during the early weigh-in.

As the UFC 209 early morning weigh-in got underway, a report from Russian news outlet Izvestia reported that Nurmagomedov was taken to the hospital about three hours prior to the weigh-in. 

MMAWeekly.com confirmed with officials that Nurmagomedov was taken to the hospital, but as of the time of publication, Nurmagomedov’s status was unclear and there had not yet been a determination as to whether or not he would be able to fight.

RELATED > UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Early Weigh-in Video & Results

If it is canceled, this would be the third time a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson was nixed. Nurmagomedov suffered a rib injury and pulled out of their December 2015 bout, while Ferguson withdrew from their scheduled bout last year when doctors found fluid and blood in his lung.

We’ll keep you posted with further details as the situation develops.

  • Evil Angel

    R U effin’ kidding me!

  • Wilfster

    Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

  • TheCerealKiller

    Anything to keep Khabib from killing Conor. This is why I buy PPV’s right as they start. I’ll never understand people that pre-order them.

    • OhYou’reStillOnThat

      Khabib went to the hospital to protect Conor from… himself?!? You’re that special kind of stupid aren’t you? You patetic haters drag Conor into every article. Every fighter is going to smash him to pieces… Until they don’t… Then they were never that good to begin. A sad, simple pattern followed by sad simple people like yourself. You’ll do f**kin nutin

  • Hugh Shakeshaft

    This really stinks!

  • Fritzl

    F this

  • Hyperbole

    I joked Khabib was going to get injured stepping on the scale…I was sort of right! This dude cannot stay healthy. I’d say to pick another line of work, but from where he’s from, you’re either a fighter or bomb maker.

               

