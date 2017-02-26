Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson Promises Fireworks (UFC 209 video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson meet for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 209 in Las Vegas. UFC commentator Joe Rogan expects this to be the toughest fight of their UFC career for both men.

