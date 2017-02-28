Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson: Inside the Octagon Preview
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
John Gooden and Dan Hardy break down the co-main event of UFC 209, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, for the UFC interim lightweight championship.
