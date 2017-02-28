HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson: Inside the Octagon Preview

February 28, 2017
(Video Courtesy of UFC)

John Gooden and Dan Hardy break down the co-main event of UFC 209, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, for the UFC interim lightweight championship.

  • InTheColosseumTonight

    Excellent and insightful breakdown of two incredible athletes. Certainly the most promising fight scheduled so far this year. I will give the slight edge to Ferguson simply based upon mental toughness and a superior stand up game. Kahbib’s game depends heavily upon breaking his oponents will, I don’t see that happening with El cucuii. Ferguson by tko stoppage in the fourth.

               

