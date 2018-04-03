Khabib Nurmagomedov Sends Warning to Max Holloway: I’m ‘A Different Animal, I Maul People’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 3, 2018
Thanks to UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway stepping into the UFC 223 main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov will still have a chance to compete on Saturday night so for that he’s grateful.

But that’s where the pleasantries end.

As much as Nurmagomedov appreciates Holloway replacing Tony Ferguson on the card, he warns the reigning featherweight champion that he has no idea what he’s about to face when they step into the cage together.

If Holloway is actually aware of what’s going to happen by stepping into the Octagon with Nurmagomedov on six days notice, then the Russian wrecking machine believes this might all be about money rather than an actual attempt to become lightweight champion.

“About Max Holloway I want to say thank you, he takes this fight, I’m not underestimating him but you pulled out one month ago,” Nurmagomedov said when speaking to WFAN in New York. “You all the time on vacation. You’re not ready for five rounds. You’re not ready for a wrestling guy. Last fights [Jose], Aldo, Aldo, [Anthony] Pettis, Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas, nobody like me. Everybody is striking guys. He’s a great striker. He for reason is champ but this is featherweight.

“This is different territory, different animal, different hunter. Everything is different here. He comes here in my opinion to make money. UFC going to give him money. He’s part of pay-per-view, he can make pay-per-view money, everything, but when I go to the cage you have to be ready because I maul people. After my fight, a lot of people don’t come back.”

Nurmagomedov believes that Holloway has one way to win this fight and that’s by earning a knockout but “The Eagle” has barely been rattled during his entire mixed martial arts career much less actually being hurt on the feet.

If Holloway can’t land the knockout shot, Nurmagomedov predicts that the featherweight champion is in for a long night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“He has to make my lights go off,” Nurmagomedov said. “If you don’t make this, he’s going to have a big problem.”

               

