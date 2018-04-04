Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Max Holloway Isn’t Ready, Max Say He Is (UFC 223 Video)

Featherweight champion Max Holloway stepped up on six-days notice to face Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday at UFC 223 when interim lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson was forced out of the event due to injury. Nurmagomedov says Holloway isn’t ready for Saturday’s main event and has been drinking beer and traveling. Holloway maintains that he’s ready and plans to show it when the octagon door closes.

