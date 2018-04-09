Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Georges St-Pierre More Important than Conor McGregor for His Legacy

Conor McGregor may be the hottest property in mixed martial arts history, but when it comes down to legacy, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes the Irishman isn’t even close to the athlete that Georges St-Pierre is in the Octagon.

When it comes down to fighting for his legacy, Nurmagomedov would much rather face St-Pierre than McGregor.

“When I grew up, I watch his fights, all his fights, with my father. He is greatest athlete who ever compete in UFC,” Nurmagomedov stated.

“I hear he want to come and fight in 155, take this belt, make history, become UFC three-division champion. Why not me versus Georges St-Pierre?”

Although Nurmagomedov wants the fight with St-Pierre for his legacy, that’s not because he thinks it is the easier fight. On the contrary, he believes that it is the bigger fight against the better opponent, and would only serve to cement his own position in the history of the sport. That is what drives Nurmagomedov’s desire to fight St-Pierre.

“If I beat Conor or if I beat Georges St-Pierre, which one is better for my legacy? Maybe for money, it’s Conor, but for legacy, it’s Georges St-Pierre. But we don’t know about money, too, because fight between me and Georges St-Pierre is going to be big, big fight. Only respect.”