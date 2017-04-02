Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals UFC Return Plan

(Courtesy of RT Sport)

In his first extended interview since his UFC 209 bout with Tony Ferguson blew apart, Khabib Nurmagomedov took full responsibility for the fight cancellation due to his dangerous weight cut.

Nurmagomedov has since been recovering from the medical emergency related to his aborted weight cut, but is starting to regain his health. In the interview with RT Sport, the Dagestani fighter said that he would need two to three months to recuperate, but is targeting his Octagon return for September or October.

