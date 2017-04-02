Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals UFC Return Plan

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 2, 2017
2 Comments

(Courtesy of RT Sport)

In his first extended interview since his UFC 209 bout with Tony Ferguson blew apart, Khabib Nurmagomedov took full responsibility for the fight cancellation due to his dangerous weight cut.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson Calls Out Nate Diaz

Nurmagomedov has since been recovering from the medical emergency related to his aborted weight cut, but is starting to regain his health. In the interview with RT Sport, the Dagestani fighter said that he would need two to three months to recuperate, but is targeting his Octagon return for September or October.

  • Groinstrike

    This guy needs to change something in his camps. He suffers way too many injuries, and now got really messed up from his weight cut. The biggest culprit is probably being too big for the weight division. This leads to him not eating enough to stay lean, that leads to less recovery ability which makes him more open to injuries. He should just move up to 170. It would probably be a great weight class for him, and who wouldn’t want to see the Sambo master taking on someone like GsP?

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    I still haven’t seen this dude fight yet

    I’ve heard about him
    I’ve heard about him gonna fight soon and almost fighting many times
    But I still haven’t seen him fight yet

               

