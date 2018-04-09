Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Details of Artem Lobov Altercation

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

After winning the undisputed lightweight championship at UFC 223 on Saturday, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed details behind the altercation with Artem Lobov, who is an SBG Ireland teammate of Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov and Lobov had an altercation in a hotel hallway early in the week leading up to UFC 223 in Brooklyn, N.Y. That altercation incited McGregor to react with a crew of a dozen or so individuals crashing the Barclays Center following the UFC 223 Media Day on Thursday of fight week.

McGregor’s rampage, amongst other things, included him throwing a hand truck through the window of a van that was full of UFC fighters, including Nurmagomedov, which was about to transport the fighters back to their hotel.

At least two fighters and one UFC employee were injured in the rampage, leading to the cancellation of three UFC 223 bouts, and McGregor surrendering himself to police. 

               

