Khabib Nurmagomedov Out of UFC 209 Bout After Trip to Hospital

The highly anticipated UFC 209 co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been canceled.

As the UFC 209 early morning weigh-in got underway, a report from Russian news outlet Izvestia stated that Nurmagomedov was taken to the hospital in the hours prior to the weigh-in, which MMAWeekly.com subsequently confirmed with officials.

The weigh-in continued with Ferguson stepping on the scale at 154.5 pounds, but Nurmagomedov was nowhere in sight.

As the final minutes of the weigh-in ticked down, UFC officials announced that, due to weight management issues, Nurmagomedov had been removed from the bout and the fight was canceled.

Nurmagomedov had been transported to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center Thursday evening due to weight management medical issues, said UFC officials. He was treated and discharged.

The interim lightweight championship bout between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson was canceled on the doctor’s recommendation.

This marks the third time that a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson has been canceled. Nurmagomedov suffered a rib injury and pulled out of their December 2015 bout, while Ferguson withdrew from their scheduled bout last year when doctors found fluid and blood in his lung.

UFC 209 will proceed on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the scheduled main event between UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson.

MMAWeekly.com will provide further updates on the fight card details, as the line-up is adjusted to account for the canceled co-main event bout.

