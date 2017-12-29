HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg UFC 219 weigh-in

featuredUFC 219 Set Following Weigh-ins: Cyborg and Nurmagomedov Easily Make Weight

Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm UFC 219 Media Day Faceoff

featuredUFC 219 Media Day Face Offs: Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm (Full Video)

featuredDana White Hopes Conor McGregor Returns in Summer, Hints at Possible Opponent

Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

featuredDana White Meeting with Floyd Mayweather’s Team on Thursday to Discuss Possible Deal

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Weight for UFC 219; Teases Future Cut to 145 Pounds

December 29, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Khabib Nurmagomedov has had issues making the 155-pound limit in the past, but insists he is on weight for his UFC 219 showdown with Edson Barboza.

In fact, Nurmagomedov is so confident in his weight cut for UFC 219 that he even teased that he may try to go down to 145 pounds in the future.

TRENDING > Cyborg Nation Episode 2: The Weight Cut Begins

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA