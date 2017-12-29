Khabib Nurmagomedov on Weight for UFC 219; Teases Future Cut to 145 Pounds

Khabib Nurmagomedov has had issues making the 155-pound limit in the past, but insists he is on weight for his UFC 219 showdown with Edson Barboza.

In fact, Nurmagomedov is so confident in his weight cut for UFC 219 that he even teased that he may try to go down to 145 pounds in the future.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.