               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Lyoto Machida Weigh-In

featuredLyoto Machida Set for Return Opposite Derek Brunson Following UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-in

Conor McGregor lauging over Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Won’t Go the Conor McGregor Trash-Talk Route: ‘I Make a Fool of Myself’

Cody Garbrandt

featuredCody Garbrandt Reveals How Beating Up TJ Dillashaw Made Him Realize He’d Become UFC Champion

Dana White over Mayweather vs McGregor Tour Poster

featuredDana White Claims Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Broke Pay-Per-View Record

Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Booked for Return Fight at UFC 219

October 27, 2017
NoNo Comments

Though he’s still not back in the thick of a title shot, Khabib Nurmagomedov is finally slated to get his first UFC bout of 2017. And it will come just under the wire, granted he makes it to the Octagon on fight night.

Nurmagomedov is officially booked to fight Edson Barboza at UFC 219 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas, after failing to make it to the Octagon for an interim title fight earlier this year.

“I have a big announcement for you guys: I will fight on Dec. 30, Las Vegas, against Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Barboza said at a fan question and answer session prior to Friday’s weigh-in for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Sao Paulo.

“I know it’s going to be a big war. You guys know I love war, so definitely be ready for this, guys.”

UFC officials also confirmed the bout to MMAWeekly.com on Friday.

Nurmagomedov (24-0) hasn’t fought since November of 2016, when he submitted Michael Johnson. He was supposed to have met Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 in March to determine an interim lightweight champion during Conor McGregor‘s absence, but was unable to fight after falling ill because of a bad weight cut.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Shoots Down Lawsuit Against Him as ‘Total Bullocks’

He returns to the queue, trying to work his way into a title challenge, by facing Barboza (19-4), who is on a three-fight winning streak, including coming off of a flying-knee knockout of Beneil Dariush in March. 

Barboza currently sits at No. 3 in the UFC lightweight division, while Nurmagomedov still maintains the No. 2 spot. The winner is likely to be next in line for a shot at the belt, if Ferguson, the interim champion, and lightweight titleholder McGregor square off, as expected.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA