Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes His Pick for Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm

December 27, 2017
On Saturday, the final UFC pay-per-view of 2017 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will put her title on the line for the first time against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm in the fight card’s main event.

Cyborg (18-1-1) is considered the most dominant female fighter in the world. She hasn’t tasted defeat since her professional debut in May 2005. For 12 years, she’s wrecked all comers. She has held titles in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, and now the UFC, but top lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think the Brazilian will retain her title this weekend.

Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm Detroit Face-Off“I think that Cyborg is going to go like aggressive in the first round. I think if Holly Holm stays focused, stays relaxed, you know, don’t rush and take her time, I think she can catch her. I think Holly Holm is going to knock her out,” Nurmagomedov predicted while appearing on the Real Quick with Mike Swick Podcast.

Holm (11-3) is a multi-time world boxing champion and former UFC titleholder.  She ended the Ronda Rousey era in November 2015, shocking the world with a stunning head-kick knockout.  Nurmagomedov believes she can do the same to Cyborg. 

“This is my opinion, but Cyborg is very tough, like so tough. Right now she’s the best female fighter in the world, but I think Holly Holm can knock her out,” he said. 

Nurmagomedov (24-0) is unbeaten in his nine-year fighting career.  He takes on No. 4 ranked Edson Barboza in the UFC 219 co-main event.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.

               

