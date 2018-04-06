Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I Have To Win This Belt’ (UFC 223 Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 6, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

After amassing a 25-0 professional record, Khabib Nurmagomedov is just one win away from becoming the UFC lightweight champion when he faces off against featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 223 on Saturday.

Nurmagomedov was originally slated to face interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson for the lightweight title, but Ferguson was forced out of the title fight after suffering a knee injury. Holloway stepped in with six days to prepare but couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to become a two-division UFC champion and add to his legacy.

For Nurmagomedov, Saturday’s event is a chance to prove that he’s the best 155-pound fighter on the planet. 

Follow along on Saturday on MMAWeekly.com for UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway full live results and fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET following the cancellation of three bouts after Conor McGregor’s media day melee.

               

