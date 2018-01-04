Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I Can Smash Them All Like This’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg and Dana White

January 4, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a sneak peek at The Thrill and the Agony from UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm, the final UFC pay-per-view event of 2017.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Would Fight Conor McGregor for Free

UFC 219 was a roller coaster of emotion. From Khabib Nurmagomedov’s awesome display of destruction and his promise to Dana White that there is more to come to Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm’s amazing fight that saw the UFC featherweight belt remain around Cyborg’s waist.

Following UFC 219, it appears Nurmagomedov could be headed for a showdown with Tony Ferguson and Cyborg is likely looking at a champion vs. champion bout for her next challenge.

               

